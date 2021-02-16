Shafee: Najib may start contempt proceedings against Tommy Thomas over Altantuya remarks, on top of defamation suit this week

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pic) says Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to file a defamation suit against Tan Sri Tommy Thomas this week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to file a defamation suit against former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas this week over the latter’s comments regarding the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder case which allegedly portrayed him to be a murderer, Najib’s lawyer said today.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is also representing Najib in his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial, also revealed plans to possibly initiate contempt of court proceedings against Thomas over the same remarks in the book.

“This week, we got until Friday, we are fine-tuning it, in fact we may go for even something else together with defamation, it could be another contempt based on the same statement,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex when asked when Najib would be filing the defamation suit.

“The defamation is definite, the contempt, 98 per cent we are filing. This week. We have to give him a show cause first,” Shafee said.

While the murder case had already been decided at the Federal Court with two former police commandos convicted over Altantuya’s murder, Shafee said that there was no need for an ongoing case in order to start contempt proceedings against Thomas.

“No, if you say something that insulted the credibility of the court, that is scandalising the court, you can say it 50 years from now, it is still scandalising the court,” Shafee said.

