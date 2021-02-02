Retract chapter on Altantuya Shaariibuu or I’ll sue, Najib tells ex-AG Thomas after controversial memoir sells out

Among the other demands by Datuk Seri Najib Razak include having Tan Sri Tommy Thomas publish a public apology in local newspapers of their choice and not repeat the contentious statements. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Claiming defamation, Umno’s Datuk Seri Najib Razak today demanded an apology and a retraction from former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas for implicating him in the 2006 murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu in his latest book published this month.

A lawyer from the firm Messrs Shafee Co representing the former prime minister, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, told Malay Mail that a letter of demand (LOD) was served on Thomas today requesting the apology and retraction by this Friday, failing which a RM10 million defamation suit will be filed.

“It was served about an hour ago. He has acknowledged receipt,” Muhammad Farhan said when contacted this evening, referring to Thomas.

Among the other demands by Najib include having Thomas publish a public apology in local newspapers of their choice and not repeat the contentious statements.

A copy of the LOD sighted by Malay Mail detailed Najib’s contention of Chapter 42 of Thomas’ recently published memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

According to Najib, the chapter contained details about the murder of Altantuya, a Mongolian woman, in 2006 that implicated him by alleging that he had interfered in the court process during an appeal by the convicted murderer Azilah Hadri, a former police commando.

MORE TO COME