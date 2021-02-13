Report: Pahang Forestry Dept foils illegal logging worth RM400,000 in Temerloh, Bentong

Pahang State Forestry Department’s rangers, enforcement unit and special action team stopped the first case in Kemasul Forest Reserve, Pelagai near Bentong and uncovered 11 logs of of various species worth more than RM17,000. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― The Pahang State Forestry Department has foiled two cases of illegal logging of various species worth more than RM404,000 in Temerloh and Bentong within a week, Berita Harian reported today.

The report quoted the department’s Chief Assistant Director (Enforcement), Nor Azirim Ahmad saying the department’s rangers, enforcement unit and special action team stopped the first case in Kemasul Forest Reserve, Pelagai near Bentong and uncovered 11 logs of of various species worth more than RM17,000.

The team also confiscated a five-ton truck used to move logs, the syndicate involved was also believed to be producing sawn timber involving cengal trees.

Meanwhile, the second case in Compartment 19 of the Jengka Forest Reserve, Temerloh involved an attempt to transfer 48 logs of keruin, meranti and balau trees worth more than RM387,000.

“Seven members of the Jempol Forest Ranger Office, Temerloh who carried out the raid also seized the excavator used to drag, arrange and lift the logs that were cut down.

“The Jengka and Kemasul Forest Reserves are the focus of illegal logging activities as there are many high quality species trees as well as large-sized tree distribution nearby,” he said as reported by Berita Harian.

Nor Azirim said the high price of timber was the main factor in the increase in logging activities, various methods used to encroach on forest reserves in the state which are famous for various species of quality trees.

He added the Pahang Forestry Department through the special enforcement unit of West and East Pahang zones will increase efforts to combat forest encroachment for the purpose of stealing logs and other forest products including gold.

“Besides that, the Special Action Unit of the District Forest Office led by the District Forest Officer will also increase patrols as well as the cooperation of the local community to channel information on the activity,” he said.