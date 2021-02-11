Hair salon operator, coffeeshop owner fined in Sibu for flouting MCO

Stanley said both suspects were compounded under Rule 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No. 2) 2021 (Act 342. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SIBU, Feb 11 — A 55-year-old hair salon operator here has been issued a compound for RM1,000 by the police after she was caught operating her shop in contravention of the movement control order (MCO).

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the shop was open when police inspected the premises at Jalan Belatok at 2.44pm yesterday.

“They explained to her that she had violated the standard operating procedures of MCO and the offence can be compounded under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No.2) Regulations 21/2021 for operating her salon,” he said.

Stanley said the inspection team also found cut hair strewn on the floor of the premises.

“The suspect admitted that she had been operating her salon during the MCO,” he said.

Separately, Stanley said that the police have issued a compound to a 72-year-old coffee shop owner and his customer, 31, for violating the MCO yesterday.

He said acting on information from the members of the public, a team of policemen went to inspect a coffee shop at Jalan Kampung Nyabor at 12.50pm.

“The public informed us that there were four men having a drinking session at the shop. Three of them ran off when they noticed the police.

“We managed to apprehend one of them and issued a compound each to both suspects,” he said.

He added the coffee shop owner was compounded for allowing his customers to dine-in which is an offence during MCO.

He said both suspects were compounded under Rule 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No. 2) 2021 (Act 342).

The MCO in Sibu ends on Feb 14. — Borneo Post