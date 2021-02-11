97.69pc of 361,454 premises inspected by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry complied with SOPs, says deputy minister

People catch a meal at Medan Selera Stadium Ipoh after the Perak state government lifted dine-in restrictions May 21, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — A total of 353,122 or 97.69 per cent of the 361,454 premises inspected nationwide by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) from May 8 last year to February 9 this year, complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP), said Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said the inspection conducted mostly on retail and wholesale outlets, saw 134 premises compounded, 584 premises let off with a warning and 7,614 premises given advice.

“Based on the statistics, this shows that the movement control order (MCO) SOP compliance level among those in the wholesale and retail sector has been satisfactory,” he said in a statement today.

Rosol said among premises issued with a compound were pharmacies, telecommunication stores, restaurants, vehicle accessory shops, clothing outlets and car workshops.

Following the opening of more business premises under the retail sector from yesterday, he said, KPDNHEP enforcement officers would continue to intensify checks on these premises to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs.

“They will also be monitoring the ‘dine-in’ situation in restaurants,” he said.

During a check with senior KPDNHEP officers at IOI Mall, Puchong, last night, Rosol said it was found that SOP compliance among traders was satisfactory.

Two people were seen dining at a table even though they came as a family and the people maintained their physical distance, wore face mask, registered using the MySejahtera application and sanitised their hands before entering the premises, he added. — Bernama