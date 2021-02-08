Selangor health dept engages with private hospitals, clinics over late reporting of Covid-19 cases

SHAH ALAM, Feb 8 — The Selangor State Health Department is having engagement sessions with private hospitals and clinics to overcome the problem of late reporting of Covid-19 positive cases.

Its director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said this measure was seen as being more effective compared to imposing fines on the private hospitals and clinics for late reporting of the test results.

The media had earlier reported the spike in new Covid-19 cases due to late reporting of cases to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“We need cooperation from the private hospitals and clinics to curb the spread of the viral infection. Currently, the number of late reported cases has dropped due to the positive measure taken as cooperation from all parties is vital compared to enforcement.

“However, if the problem (late reporting of cases) still occurs, we will not hesitate to take action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he told reporters after observing the first-day operation of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Malawati Stadium, here, today.

Also present was State Executive Councillor for Public Health, Unity and Women and Family Development, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud.

On the CAC at Malawati Stadium, Dr Sha’ari said 80 staff from the Petaling District Health Office were on duty each day to assess the Covid-19 patients.

“This CAC can handle 1,500 patients per day. Based on the appointments made today, about 1,000 patients will come here and we expect another 300 to come as walk-in patients,” he added.

The media recently reported that the rise in Covid-19 cases in Selangor was partly due to the private hospitals and clinics not reporting the positive cases on the same day through the Public Health Laboratory Information System (SIMKA).

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Mariah said the state government and Ministry of Health had discussed on implementing measures to ease reporting of Covid-19 cases by private hospitals and clinics.

“We are working at making it compulsory for private hospitals and clinics which conduct Covid-19 screening tests to use the SELangkah application where the test results can be uploaded directly to SIMKA. However, this effort involves many parties and we are still discussing it,” she said. — Bernama