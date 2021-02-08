Perak J&T Express staff apologise for vandalism of customers’ packages shown in online video (VIDEO)

The viral video showed J&T workers roughly handling parcels in a warehouse in Perak. — Screenshot via Twitter/@ixzulazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Several workers from delivery company J&T Express have recorded an apology video to their employer and customers over a recording that showed some staff throwing around packages at a sorting centre in Perak over a pay dispute.

The company issued a statement yesterday that the incident was not due to a supposed pay cut as alleged online, and clarified that it was over a misunderstanding about bonus payments.

The workers confirmed this in the apology video posted on the Facebook page of the J&T Express Perak.

“We (are) from J&T Express Perak. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing that workers did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and threw around customers’ items.

“We want to apologise and want to state that there are no internal issues or wage deductions between the company and employees of J&T Express Perak. We want to explain that we didn’t resort to a protest. We want to again apologise because we affected the name of the company and spoilt the items of Malaysians

“Again we want to apologise to the company and customers of J&T Express Malaysia,” the group of seven workers said, and promised customers that they would deliver the packages soonest.

In its statement released last night, the company said the wage issue that caused employees to deliberately mishandle parcels in its sorting warehouse stemmed from a misunderstanding by some workers over bonus payments, and denied that it will deduct the regular wages of staff.

The firm explained that the dispute arose due to the pro rata payment of bonuses to employees with less than a year of service, which some of workers misinterpreted.

It said this led to the recorded protest in which some customer packages were damaged but insisted that the dispute was resolved a day after the recording was made on February 4.

J&T Express also acknowledged complaints on social media about damaged and opened parcels with missing contents and promised compensation “formulated special regulations and management methods for settlement of claims and supervision of similar incidents, and fast settlement of lost packages.”