Melaka’s high Covid-19 infectivity rate due to 16 active clusters, says health exco

MELAKA, Feb 8 — Melaka’s daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) of 1.17, the highest in the country yesterday, is due to the 16 active clusters reported in the state throughout last week.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the Industri Serkam (80 per cent) and Tembok Sungai Udang clusters (10.7 per cent) were the ones that contributed the highest number of cases in Melaka.

“We are expecting a slight increase of cases for Industri Serkam today and tomorrow. The total number of cases for this cluster has so far breached the 800 mark as of yesterday,” he told a media conference here today.

Rahmad expects the state’s daily Rt to show a decrease within three days once screenings for the Industri Serkam cluster are completed.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Melaka had recorded the highest Rt as of yesterday, followed by Selangor at 1.10, Johor (1.09), Penang (1.07), Kuala Lumpur (1.03) and Sarawak (1.01). — Bernama