Ex-AG Tommy Thomas has pledge to cooperate with cops over ongoing book investigations, lawyer says

File picture shows Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and his lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu posing with a copy of the police report against Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in front of the Sentul police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas pledged today to cooperate with ongoing police investigations related to the contents of his memoir My Story: Justice in the Wilderness which is alleged to have defamed and insulted various parties.

Thomas’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur said her client has extended the pledge to Inspector-General Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in relation to three investigations papers (IP) the police is currently probing.

“We have written to the Inspector-General of Police (Abdul Hamid Bador) extending our client’s fullest cooperation to give statements,” she was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Federal CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed recently disclosed that the police have opened three IPs against Thomas and that investigations were carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

“One of the investigation papers opened is in accordance with Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and another investigation paper is opened in accordance with (leaking information) and Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972.

“The third investigation paper was opened in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 (acts that have a tendency to incite),” Huzir was quoted as saying.

Thomas’ 500-page book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness was published on January 30 and has generated intense interest and controversy ever since.

Its contents cover his tenure as the AG from 2018 to 2020 during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration before it collapsed following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.

Among the individuals who lodged police reports against Thomas include former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and former Solicitor-General III Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria.