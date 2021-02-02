Kelantan allocates almost RM3m to help those affected during MCO, says MB

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the state government was concerned over the welfare of the people affected by the MCO and constantly monitored the development and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the state. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 2 — The Kelantan government has allocated almost RM3 million through the Pakej Bantuan Khas Berkala to help those whose livelihoods are affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said it involved basic food assistance and cash incentives for petty traders and hawkers.

“For basic food assistance, we have allocated RM1.8 million or RM40,000 for each State Legislative Assembly (DUN) constituency for the affected people through 45 of their service centres.

“As for cash incentives, RM1.125 million or RM25,000 is allocated to small traders and hawkers who are eligible for each DUN through its service centres,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the state government was very concerned over the welfare of the people affected by the MCO and constantly monitored the development and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the state.

Ahmad said the State Security Special Committee (JKKN) had taken various efforts and proactive measures in an integrated manner to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. — Bernama