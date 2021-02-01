Pahang MB’s cellphone line hacked, police report to be made

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that a police report would be made immediately to avoid any unwanted incidents. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The cellphone line belonging to Pahang’s Mentri Besar Datuk Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was allegedly hacked early this morning.

Wan Rosdy made the revelation through a brief statement this afternoon, adding that a police report would be made immediately to avoid any unwanted incidents.

“I would like to announce that my cellphone line is believed to have been hacked early this morning.

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to all parties who may have been trying to communicate with me through the affected cellphone,” he wrote.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear who is responsible for the alleged hacking, and the extent of the breach.