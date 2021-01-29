Report: Nazri Aziz discharged from Kelantan hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. —Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz was discharged from the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) in Kota Baru yesterday evening, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

He was admitted on January 18 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nazri told Malay Mail last week that he decided to go for a screening after his January 12 news conference at the Umno headquarters here, which was attended by Umno blogger Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who was later found to be positive for the coronavirus.

Zaharin had on January 14 announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The former minister and Umno MP had called a news conference last week to announce his withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was also present at the press conference and he too later tested positive.

Tajuddin who is also Pasir Salak MP, and Umno supreme council member, was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital yesterday, after recovering from his Covid-19 infection.

Taking to Facebook, he expressed his gratitude to the medical workers who treated him during his hospital stay.