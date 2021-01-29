Covid-19: Latest cluster originated from private Islamic playschool, says Labuan Health Dept

Labuan has registered 2,089 positive cases so far, with three active clusters of Hujung Pasir, Jalan Mohammed Salleh (Industrial Training Institute) and Taman Mahkota Impian. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Jan 29 ― Labuan's latest Covid-19 cluster originated from a private Islamic preschool in Taman Mahkota Impian, Jalan Bukit Timbalai, Kampung Sungai Buton, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said the Taman Mahkota Impian cluster initially had seven positive cases but subsequently more than 20 others had been confirmed positive through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Bernama learnt that the preschool, located in a single-storey house, had reopened from January 20 to 23 for face-to-face learning but was ordered closed from January 26 to 30 for sanitisation.

Dr Ismuni said a 26-year-old teacher with a travel history to Sabah was the index case in the cluster.

The index case was confirmed positive on January 28, and the infection then spread to six other individuals comprising teachers and pupils.

He said more than 200 individuals from this cluster had undergone PCR tests since January 22 and are still awaiting their results.

“We expect infections from this cluster to surge due to the high number of close contacts of the positive cases. We hope to control the spread but it boils down to close cooperation from the close contacts,” he told Bernama.

Labuan has registered 2,089 positive cases so far, with three active clusters of Hujung Pasir, Jalan Mohammed Salleh (Industrial Training Institute) and Taman Mahkota Impian. ― Bernama