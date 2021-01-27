Jaya Grocer at Subang’s Empire Shopping Gallery shuts temporarily after staff test positive for Covid-19

Jaya Grocer Empire Shopping Gallery has been closed until further notice. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Jaya Grocer outlet at Empire Shopping Gallery in Subang is now closed until further notice, after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook announcement, the store’s management said that it had conducted swab tests on January 25, on all their workers at the outlet.

“We received the results today, January 26, 2021, at 6.45pm, from which we learnt that several of our staff had tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, we will be closing Jaya Grocer Empire Shopping Gallery until further notice.

“Several staff from our hostels have tested positive. Please rest assured that only staff from Jaya Grocer Empire Shopping Gallery reside in these hostels.

“Jaya Grocer Empire Shopping Gallery will be cleaned and sanitised in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health by a government-approved, third-party company,” the statement further read.

“The management said that all of its staff who tested negative will be quarantined and will undergo a second swab test before returning to work.

“We are also working closely with the Ministry of Health (KKM) to monitor the situation and we will act on their advice. Thank you for your continuous support. Please stay safe and healthy,” it added.