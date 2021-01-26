Putrajaya to repurpose suitable facilities across Malaysia as Covid-19 swab test centres

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. The test will be conducted until this Friday for a fee RM70 January 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The federal government will identify its buildings and facilities nationwide that could be used as Covid-19 swab test centres, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said today in announcing measures to be taken during the Emergency.

Zuki said the government’s technical committee on Emergency Management had discussed the mobilisation of the federal and state public services’ resources, and that the National Security Council’s Emergency meeting agreed on these measures.

The agreed measures include the temporary alignment of public servants to places that require additional services, especially health and security support services, he said.

He said that government assets that were used beyond optimum levels — such as government department vehicles — would be shared to support smooth operations of critical services, and to have such operations be more coordinated and integrated, he said.

“Government buildings and facilities that are suitable will be identified throughout the country for the purposes of swab tests-taking centres.

“And the Public Services Department will be responsible for coordinating this matter together with the Health Ministry and the other government ministries/departments/agencies that are involved,” he said in a four-page statement today.

