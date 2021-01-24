Party leaders in Perikatan govt satisfied with explanation on Emergency ordinance, says Muhyiddin

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order January 11, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The leaders of parties in the Pakatan Nasional (PN) government are satisfied with the explanations and in-depth discussions on the Emergency Ordinance, as well as how the Emergency and the Covid-19 pandemic are being managed, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who chaired the PN Presidential Council meeting today, said among other things discussed was the vaccination plan, which will begin next month.

“I am thankful that the meeting, lasting about two hours, was held in a friendly atmosphere and the briefings on the Emergency Proclamation by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail were well-received,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page tonight.

Muhyiddin said the meeting, held online this afternoon, was attended by 12 party presidents, namely from Bersatu, Umno, PAS, PBB, MCA, MIC, PRS, SUPP, PDP, PBS, STAR and SAPP, while PBRS was represented by the party’s deputy president.

He said the Presidential Council would continue to be the highest platform for discussions among parties in the PN government to ensure political stability and smooth administration of the government, as well as to ensure the safety and well-being of the people and the country. — Bernama