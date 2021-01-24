Ismail Sabri: 4,096 foreign workers out of 205,316 positive for Covid-19 since December last year

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that 4,096 out of 205,316 foreign workers screened for Covid-19 had tested positive to-date. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that 4,096 out of 205,316 foreign workers screened for Covid-19 had tested positive to-date.

Ismail said that the data was furnished by the Human Resources Ministry (KSM).

“Yesterday alone, the Human Resources Ministry (KSM) informed that as many as 6,894 foreign workers have undergone screening, and of that number, 154 people were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“Cumulatively, as of December 1, 2020, a total of 205,316 foreign workers have undergone Covid-19 screening involving 7,852 employers. Of these, 4,096 tested positive for Covid-19 while another 201,220 were negative,” Ismail said.

He added that currently, 854 clinics are involved in the Covid-19 screening programme.

Meanwhile, Ismail also announced that the Bentong prison and staff quarters will be under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until February 8.

He said 615 Covid-19 cases had been detected in the area, involving 574 inmates, 34 prison staff and five of their family members.

Ismail said the health ministry had also observed an increase in cases among inmates and the EMCO in the area would allow them to conduct targeted screening and contact tracing.