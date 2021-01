Datuk Husain Awang is currently warded at Setiu Hospital. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 23 — Terengganu PAS commissioner Senator Datuk Husain Awang tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The matter was confirmed by state PAS liaison secretary Muhyidin Abdul Rashid through a media statement.

Husain is currently placed in Setiu Hospital for treatment, and he is in good health with no symptoms.

“May he be protected by Allah and blessed with good health,” said the statement. — Bernama