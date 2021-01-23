Kit Siang again asks the convene special Parliament, as all out war against Covid-19

DAP's Lim Kit Siang pointed out that new Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia has been significantly on the rise for the past two months, breaking records seen in both neighbouring and cross-continental countries. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today renewed his cry for a special Parliament sitting, calling the proposed move a “War Parliament” that is needed to manage the nation’s battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Lim pointed out that new Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia has been significantly on the rise for the past two months, breaking records seen in both neighbouring and cross-continental countries.

“This is the urgency why the Yang di-Pertuan Agong should convene a Special Parliament, which should become a War Parliament for the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Malaysia must go on a war footing in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, not against any Malaysian or group but against the coronavirus as the country is heading towards a Covid catastrophe for three reasons,” said the Iskandar Puteri MP.

He also criticised the movement control order (MCO) for being too broadly implemented, calling it a “blunt instrument” compared to targeted lockdowns.

Lim said the proposed Parliament sitting should review strategies used so far to contain the spread of Covid-19 and consider better alternatives which are more favourable to people’s livelihoods and the economy.

Lim added that a “war mentality” against the Covid-19 pandemic should be instilled in every Malaysian.

The current MCO was implemented on January 13, and is set to end on February 4. It currently encompasses all states except Sarawak, which is under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

On January 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declared a nationwide state of Emergency — supposedly due to the Covid-19 pandemic — which has suspended Parliament until further notice.

Critics however, have accused Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin of using the move to cling onto power after losing majority support among MPs.

Since then, lawmakers, mostly from the Opposition, have been urging the King to convene a special Parliamentary session to review the situation.