Two men, a woman held for possession of drugs worth about RM290,000 in Kelantan

PASIR MAS, Jan 21 — Kelantan police arrested three individuals, including a woman, for possessing various types of drugs worth almost RM290,000 in three separate raids around here, yesterday.

State Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar said the 35-year-old woman was arrested after police found 1,800 psychotropic pills and 120 bottles of white powder suspected to be heroin worth RM278,000 at a house in Kampung Slow Machang, at about about 10pm.

“The suspect was detained while at home with her five-year-old child and the items were found in two separate biscuit tins, which were stored in a polystyrene box placed in a room near the kitchen in the house.

Police also confiscated a Myvi car and two Yamaha motorcycles with the overall seizure worth an estimated RM40,000,” he told reporters at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters here, today.

He said the woman did not have any previous criminal record and tested negative for drugs, however the police were investigating and identifying the real owners of all the drugs found at the woman’s residence.

In another raid, Sheik Azhar said police arrested a 29-year-old labourer after finding 1,000 psychotropic pills worth RM10,000 in a raid on a house in Kampung Gaung, near here, at about 2pm.

“A Honda motorcycle worth RM2,000 was also seized,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old unemployed man was arrested for possessing 5.19 grammes of syabu worth RM560 and the suspect was arrested while in a car by the roadside at Kampung Tal Tujuh, at 8.40pm.

“The two male suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and they also had previous criminal records related to drug abuse,” he said.

He said the three suspects were remanded starting today and the case was being investigated under Sections 39B and 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction. — Bernama