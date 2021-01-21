Perlis police chief: Maintain Covid-19 SOP, do not engage in panic buying

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Subang Jaya a day before the movement control order (MCO) takes effect, January 12,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KANGAR, Jan 21 — The people in Perlis are advised to maintain the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 and not to engage in panic buying of goods in any supermarket following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in the state starting midnight tonight.

State Police Chief Datuk Surina Saad said panic buying should not happen as there is sufficient supply of essential goods and that the supermarkets are allowed to open up to 8 pm daily during the MCO period.

“I see many people are flocking to the supermarkets. I hope they will be patient and not engage themselves in panic buying as all sundry shops and supermarkets are allowed to open throughout the MCO,” she told Bernama when contacted here today.

As of yesterday, she said Perlis Police had issued 52 compounds against those who breached the MCO SOP, including for not wearing face masks at public places, supermarkets and tourist resorts.

On MCO roadblocks, Surina said 11 roadblocks would be mounted across the state, especially in border areas, by midnight tonight.

“I would also like to remind the public to comply with the MCO SOP and that only two persons are allowed to travel in one vehicle,” she added. — Bernama