Selangor steps up digitalisation programme as businesses, hawkers hampered by MCO 2.0

A petty trader sells fried snacks at her stall in Petaling Jaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Selangor state government said today it will expedite its digitalisation plan to help small businesses in the state adapt to online platforms, as the country goes into a renewed movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision, which also includes the Selangor E-kitchen programme which will provide microcredit loans for migrating to services like Grab and Foodpanda, was made as thousands of local small businesses, entrepreneurs and hawkers are affected by MCO 2.0.

“To help 1,000 small food & beverage hawkers in Selangor to do business online and continue their business in the pandemic and MCO scenario, the Selangor E-Kitchen Programme will be implemented in the near future.

“This programme will be implemented by Hijrah Selangor with an allocation of RM10 million,” he said in a special press conference, referring to the state’s microcredit provider.

The allocation is part of the Kita Selangor Package which outlined multiple special initiatives to help Selangor voters, and stimulate the economy of the richest state in Malaysia.

Amirudin also announced a separate RM5 million initiative for small retailers which also will be implemented by Hijrah.

“This initiative will help 1,000 small and micro retailers in Selangor to get supplies at cheaper prices, easily and quickly through digital platform methods so that they can continue their business during the implementation of MCO,” he said.

To help with both, Amirudin said Selangor will appoint 1,000 individuals to help those in small businesses, senior citizens and students to use digital applications in daily life.

The Selangor Digital Partner initiative is given an allocation of RM3 million.

In addition to the initiatives, Amirudin said the state intends to expedite the implementation of Selangor Freelance. He said the RM 10 million project will see collaboration of several freelancers’ and job platforms to create job opportunities and additional income for Selangorians through the gig economy.

“This gig work involves high skills such as digital marketing services, accounting, programming, social media account management as well as blue collar work such as electricians, plumbers, house cleaners and so on.

“It is estimated that over 1,000 gig job opportunities will be created and help their survival during this pandemic,” he said.

Last October, Selangor announced it will allocate RM369 million through both state funds and its government linked companies to smooth the transition to digital operation of its management.

It also included the RM6 million Selangor Smart Operation Centre which are now used to planAssistance Management, supporting Control Operations Management together with Federal agencies including Central Covid-19 Selangor case monitoring in real time with its capability of Big Data Analytics.