MDEC appoints Nora Junita as new CFO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) today announced the appointment of Nora Junita Mohd Hussaini as its new chief financial officer with immediate effect.

In a statement today, MDEC said Nora Junita will contribute to business strategy and financial leadership alongside programmes that are aligned with MDEC’s overall national strategic objectives.

“Leveraging on her experience in finance and business management, Nora Junita will work with the MDEC team to achieve sustainable long-term growth, while also having an impact on operational effectiveness across a breadth of functions,” it said.

MDEC chairman Datuk Wira Dr Rais Hussin said Nora Junita has a proven track record for best-in-class financial management and the capabilities required to administer financial resources from strategy to implementation.

“This quality and experience are certainly something we need to fulfil the nation’s digital first vision, in a progressive and well-evaluated manner,” he said.

Nora Junita is a fellow chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

“She also has board of directors experience with private limited companies and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia and Lead Women,” said the statement. — Bernama