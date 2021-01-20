Lawyer confirms Nora Anne Quoirin’s kin bidding to overturn ‘misadventure’ ruling in teen’s death

Nora Anne Quoirin's family lawyer S. Sakthyvell speaks to reporters at the Seremban Coroner’s Court October 19, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The family of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin will file a legal bid to overturn the Coroner Court’s decision that the girl’s death was the result of misadventure.

The Quoirin’s family lawyer, S. Sakthyvell, confirmed this when contacted and added that they informed him of their intention and relayed instructions to file a revision application at the High Court.

“Yes,” he told Malay Mail through WhatsApp earlier today.

When asked when the application for the revision would be filed, Sakthyvell said the legal team has not yet decided.

“We have not set a target date. Waiting for the notes of evidence from the court.

“There is no fixed time frame under the law for this application. It is to be filed soon as possible,” he added.

In a January 18 interview with British broadcaster BBC, Quoirin’s parents — Meabh Jaseprine and Sebastien Marie Philipe — said they asked for a revision of the inquest verdict as “so many questions have been left unanswered”.

“We can do more justice by at least recognising who this child was and that she wouldn’t have — couldn’t have — done the things that have been ruled through this verdict of misadventure.

“It’s our duty to Nora to stand up for that, to really recognise who she was and stand up in the name of all children with special needs, to recognise who these children are, what they represent in our society,” they were quoted as saying.

On January 4, Coroner Maimoonah Aid said the injuries sustained by Quoirin, who disappeared from The Dusun resort in Negri Sembilan, where she had gone on holiday with her family in 2019, was probably self-inflicted and did not involve any third party.

Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from the resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she had died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

The police had ruled out abduction as a motive, saying they found no signs of foul play but Quoirin’s family questioned the findings and insisted she had never before left them of her own accord.