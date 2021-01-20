Cops bust international drug syndicate, seize RM11m worth of ketamine, heroin

Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo speaks during a press conference at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — City police have seized at least RM11 million worth of drugs after crippling an international drug smuggling and distribution syndicate that used Malaysia as a transit point for their illicit activities.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Yong Lei Choo said authorities also nabbed six local suspects aged between 29 and 58 years old after six police raids conducted nationwide.

“Several raids were conducted around Klang Valley including the northern and southern part of the Peninsular with the assistance of the Federal Narcotic Investigation Department on January 15.

“The raids and the suspects’ arrests then ultimately led police to several vehicles belonging to the syndicate parked at a parking lot in the city centre where several hundred kilogram of drugs were found,” she said in a press conference here.

Yong said among the seized drugs were around 100kg of ketamine worth RM5.99 million and around 60kg of heroin worth RM5 million that could supply an estimated 635,375 users.

Also seized were six vehicles worth RM425,000; 21 pieces of jewellery; two watches worth RM88,500; and RM423,829 in cash.

Based on initial investigation, Yong said the trail of the smuggling and distribution of drugs would begin from the south and make its way to the north before they are smuggled overseas through the sea.

“We believe the syndicate has been active since October last year,” she said, adding that all the suspects have been remanded from January 16 until 22 for six days.