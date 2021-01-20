CM: Sabah among worst-hit by Covid-19, should get priority with Permai aid

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor during a video conference with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Kota Kinabalu October 31, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said today his state should get priority in the recently announced RM15 billion Malaysian Economic and Rakyat Protection Assistance Package (Permai).

The Sabah Perikatan Nasional chief said this is because the state is among the worst-hit by Covid-19, and vowed to help get the aid it needs from Putrajaya.

"Sabah is one of the worst affected by the pandemic, therefore the state government will work closely with Putrajaya to ensure we will be prioritised in all its initiatives," said Hajiji.

He said the latest economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday would help alleviate the hardship faced by all Malaysians at this difficult time.

He admitted that the road towards recovery would not be easy due to the pandemic's global impact on the economy.

"But make no mistake, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah state government is taking every possible measure to ensure Sabah's economy will recover," he said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM15 billion Permai package, which included among others extended tax relief for Covid-19 tests, expedited cash aid for 11.1 million recipients, and a one-off handout worth RM66 million in total to be distributed to cab and bus drivers.

Yesterday, Sabah recorded 526 new Covid-19 cases, the second highest in the country.