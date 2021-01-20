Anwar says Pakatan has named candidates for special Emergency panel but insists move not endorsement

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after meeting with the Pakatan Harapan presidential council in Petaling Jaya January 12, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Pakatan Harapan has submitted the names of its lawmakers who will sit in the bipartisan committee to decide the expiry of the Emergency, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The Opposition coalition previously said its cooperation would hinge on several conditions that included increased membership and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s guarantee that its views would be given equal weight, as its lawmakers protested against Emergency rule.

While the naming of candidates for the committee indicates a willingness to set aside partisan schism, Anwar insisted the Opposition will continue to appeal for a withdrawal of the Emergency Proclamation.