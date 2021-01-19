Police cripple syndicate stealing, cannibalising old vehicles in Klang Valley

Police have crippled a car theft syndicate, cannibalising old vehicles for parts with the arrest of two local men in the Klang Valley. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Police have crippled a car theft syndicate, cannibalising old vehicles for parts, with the arrest of two local men in the Klang Valley on January 13.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the suspects, aged 35 and 51, arrested in Op Lejang are believed to be the masterminds and had been active for the past two years.

“The duo is believed to be experts at using a pair of scissors for car break-ins and they target on old car, van and truck models around the capital city.

“Their modus operandi is stealing old vehicles at housing or industrial areas and removing the components for sale as spare parts,” he told a press conference at Sentul Police Station today.

In the operation he said police seized several lorries, cars and vans as well as two electric generators believed to have been stolen from a warehouse.

Elaborating Beh said, 49 units of LED computer screens worth over RM120,000 were also discovered in a truck, adding that with the arrest, 11 vehicle theft cases especially in Kepong area, have been solved.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 379 (a) and Section 457 of the Penal Code for committing theft. — Bernama