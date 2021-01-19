MCO: Online census reopened, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will restructure its face-to-face interviews and re-open all its e-Census platform (Online Census) following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) nationwide, except Sarawak, to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged those who have yet to complete the census to do so online via www.mycensus.gov.my.

“The DOSM informed that, so far, an estimated 23.5 million people or 72 per cent of 32.7 million Malaysians have still not filled up the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020),” he said at a media conference on the development of MCO here today.

He had earlier announced that the MCO would be implemented in Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Terengganu from January 22 to February 4, thus bringing the entire nation, except for Sarawak, under MCO.

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, Ismail Sabri also said that 35 cases in connection with the spreading of fake Covid-19 news had been charged in the court, with 21 of them being found guilty while another 13 are still in the midst of trial.

“The government views seriously and will not tolerate the spreading of fake news, which can lead to panic and fear among the public,” he said, adding that the public should ensure the authenticity of the content before disseminating them.

Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have opened 278 investigation papers, with 141 cases still under investigations as of yesterday (Jan 18).

The MCMC Quick Response Team has issued 424 clarifications and explanations regarding fake news on Covid-19. — Bernama