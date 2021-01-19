Malaysian who drowned in New Zealand laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Muhammad Ehsan Zakaria, who drowned during an outing with some friends in Pinders Pond, Roxburgh, New Zealand on January 15 was laid to rest at the Green Island cemetery, Dunedin today.

The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, in a statement today, conveyed their gratitude to the Malaysian and local Muslim community including the Otago Muslim Association, who provided support and aid, especially with the funeral arrangements and burial.

“Once again, the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington offer its condolences and sympathy to Muhammad Ehsan Zakaria’s family in Malaysia. May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” it said.

Muhammad Ehsan, 24, was a former Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) scholar in Auckland. — Bernama