Covid-19 screening of foreign workers: Melaka launches task force to detect errant employers

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Jan 19 — The Melaka Manpower Department (JTK) today launched the Covid-19 Health Screening Programme Special Task Force (TF-PSKC19) to detect employers who fail to provide health screening for their foreign workers.

State Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Ismail Othman said the integrated programme would be implemented with the cooperation of the Melaka Social Security Organisation and Occupational Safety and Health Department (JKKP) from today until January 28.

“Employers in Melaka who have more than 50 per cent foreign workers must ensure that these workers undergo Covid-19 screening with the costs to be fully borne by the employers.

“To date, there are 2,125 employers with 54,535 foreign workers recorded in Melaka and this is a rather large number,” he told reporters after launching the programme, here, today.

Also present were Melaka JTK director Rosli Jantan; Socso director Abd Razak Omar and JKKP director Rabaayah Daud.

Ismail said so far, he had not received information on the number of foreign workers who had been screened for Covid-19 and the state government was concerned about the viral infection in the industrial or manufacturing sector involving foreign workers in view of their large number.

He said the errant employers could be fined not exceeding RM1,000 or jailed for up to six months or both. — Bernama