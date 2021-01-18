MACC: 467 civil servants arrested for corruption in 2020

Out of the 467 civil servants arrested, 349 were from the support group, 109 from the management and professional group, and nine from the top management group. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A total of 467 civil servants were arrested for various corruption offences throughout last year, according to the arrest statistics posted on the official portal of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

It said of the total, 349 were from the support group, 109 from the management and professional group, and nine from the top management group.

The number is a decrease from the 525 civil servants arrested for the offences in 2019.

Prior to this, MCC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the involvement of civil servants in corruption offences was worrying and that the issue of integrity and abuse of power should not be viewed lightly but rather to be given serious attention as efforts to overcome negative organisational culture should be done internally.

As such, Azam also called on all civil servants to work closely with the MACC to address the issue by being the agency’s informer or whistleblower in exposing matters related to corruption and abuse of power in their respective departments or agencies. — Bernama