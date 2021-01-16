Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences to Salleh Abas’ family

Their Majesties have expressed their condolences to the family of former Lord President Tun Dr Mohamed Salleh Abas, according to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook account. ― Picture via Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former Lord President Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas, who died today.

Their Majesties said they were saddened by his passing and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing this situation.

“Their Majesties truly appreciate his service and deeds to society and the country and regard his death as a big loss to the nation,” according to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook account.

The King and Queen also prayed that his soul would be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous.

Mohamed Salleh, who was born in Kampung Raja, Besut, Terengganu, on August 25, 1929, died of pneumonia at 3.20am.

He was the Lord President from 1984 to 1988 and won the Jertih state seat in Terengganu on a PAS ticket in 1999. ― Bernama