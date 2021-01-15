Malaysian man drowns in New Zealand

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― A Malaysian man drowned while out with friends at Pinders Pond, near Roxburgh, in New Zealand at 7.30pm local time today.

The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington, in a statement today, said the body of Muhammad Ehsan Zakaria, 24, a former student sponsored by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) in Auckland, had been transferred to Dunedin Hospital for an autopsy.

“The victim's family is already aware of the incident and the High Commission will provide appropriate consular assistance to the family.

“The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington expresses its condolences and sympathies to the victim's family members and acquaintances on his passing,” according to the statement. ― Bernama