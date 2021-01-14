Now is not the time to play politics, Warisan tells Upko after call to form shadow Cabinet

A general view of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) flag during the Sabah State Election campaign in Luyang, Sabah September 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 14 — Parti Warisan Sabah has dismissed the need to form a shadow Cabinet at this time.

Warisan deputy Youth chief Ismail Ayub was responding to its ally United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko)’s statement to take advantage of the fragmented Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and prep a shadow Cabinet to take over should the administration fall.

“There is no need for the Opposition to set up a shadow Cabinet now when the people are struggling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The focus now is to help the people through this health and economic crisis,” he said in a statement here.

Ismail said that during times when the federal government is vulnerable and dealing with the pandemic, the Opposition should be playing a check and balance role.

“There is still a lot they have to deal with. For example, when will the vaccines arrive? Our neighbouring countries are already starting to get their people vaccinated. What are the SOPs outlined by the government to deal with the first batch of targeted vaccine recipients?” he said.

He said people still want to know exactly how much was spent on the vaccines, knowing it is in the millions, but at the same time, people are more concerned with survival and earning a living while businesses are shuttering all around them.

“What is PN going to do to help restore the plunging economy? They need to plan wisely and in detail how to help the people on the ground get through this period and not just prioritise mega projects that cost billions of ringgit while the people struggle just to survive. It is not that we do not want development, but the people don’t need mega projects right now,” he said.

Ismail also said that Malaysians are tired of the same leaders who have been around for years and were craving new faces and visions.

“The Opposition can instead show they have leaders who are ready to unite a nation and govern responsibly and honestly.

“It’s time Malaysia leaves behind its old mentality. Enough of Anwar, and enough of Mahathir. Our president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has said that we cannot be controlled by the same leaders. It is time to move forward as a Malaysian race and lead the country guided by the Constitution,” he said.

Yesterday, Upko president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau, in lamenting the state of the economy and politics, said that the Pakatan Harapan Plus opposition front should form a shadow Cabinet as an alternative to the warring PN government.

He urged Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to call an online meeting to rally the Opposition and also invite Umno leaders who had recently withdrawn their support for the PN government.