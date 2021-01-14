Flood situation improves in Sabah, Johor, Kelantan as more evacuated in Sarawak

A motorcyclist surveys the submerged road connecting Kampung Cherok Paloh with Kampung Ubai in Kuantan January 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The flood situation in the states of Sabah, Johor and Kelantan is improving with more evacuees having returned home, while in Pahang, there is not much change due to the stagnant floodwater.

However, in Sarawak, continuous heavy rain forced more residents to be evacuated with the number of evacuees having increased to 1,473 people at 21 relief centres (PPS ) today, from only 385 people yesterday, with e Kuching district recording the most number of victims at 1,179 at 12 PPS.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in its daily report, Serian recorded 200 evacuees at five PPS, Simunjan (40 people at one PPS), Kota Samarahan (34 people at one PPS) and Miri (20 people at two PPS).

Floods hit the southern and northern parts of Sarawak since Wednesday following continuous rain, added with the high tide phenomena, but the weather is expected to improve from tomorrow.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims dropped to 935 people from 336 families this morning, from 1,054 people (412 families) yesterday.

The SabahDisaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said the victims were housed at 11 PPS which were opened in in six districts, namely Kota Marudu, Pitas, Kudat, Beaufort, Lahad Datu and Paitan.

Meanwhile, 33 roads in the state were affected by the floods with 19 of them in Beaufort, Kudat (six), Pitas (six) and two in Kota Marudu.

In Pahang, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana portal reported that a total of 11,422 people from 3,044 families are still at 126 PPS in eight districts this morning.

Pekan recorded the highest number of victims at 3,290 people, followed by Temerloh (3,140 people), Maran (2,066 people), Bera (1,610 people) and Kuantan (841 people).

The flood situation in Lipis, Jerantut and Raub is improving and the number of evacuees having dropped to 353 people, 73 people and 49 people, respectively.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims has also dropped, with 2,943 people involving 812 families at 8 am today compared to 2,999 people involving 830 families, yesterday. The evacuees are at 30 PPS in five districts.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan, in a statement , said Kota Tinggi still recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 2,110 people involving 558 families at 22 PPS, followed by Johor Bahru (624 people, 205 families at five PPS), Kluang ( 121 people, 27 families at one PPS), Segamat (76 people, 20 families at one PPS) and Batu Pahat (12 people, two families at one PPS).

In Kelantan, the flood water has receded, but there are still 32 flood evacuees in the Pasir Mas district at 8am today, from 58 people yesterday.

Based on the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana application, all the flood victims, including a baby boy, are being accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh.

According to the portal infobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu still recorded a reading above the danger level of 2.52 metres (danger level is 2.50 metre). — Bernama