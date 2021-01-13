PAS president Hadi backs Emergency, accuses move’s critics of causing instability

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a dialogue session with the media at the party's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today lauded the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for putting Malaysia under an Emergency, which he said would let it focus on containing the Covid-19 pandemic

In a lengthy Facebook post today, the Marang MP also criticised rival politicians for distracting the government from this task.

He claimed they were behaving as though the pandemic were not real.

“Their minds have reached the point of not being aware of the dangers ahead and oblivious to the advice given.

“There are also those who are still politicking for various immature and malicious political reasons. At this critical time, they are still debating who deserves to be the prime minister, even though they are divided and not able to gather sufficient support,” he said.

He also defended the government over the Emergency, saying it did so in accordance with legal requirements and with public interests at mind.

Hadi also argued that while the Emergency would affect the daily lives of Malaysians, it would only be temporary.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a Proclamation of Emergency lasting until August 1 to provide his government all the powers and resources necessary to combat the pandemic.