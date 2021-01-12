Speaker: Suspension of Dewan Rakyat sittings does not mean Parliament is dissolved

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has said the suspension of parliamentary sessions due to the state of Emergency that was announced today does not mean that Parliament is dissolved. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has said the suspension of parliamentary sessions due to the state of Emergency that was announced today does not mean that Parliament is dissolved.

In a statement this afternoon, he said that activities involving caucuses, select committees and the All-Party Parliamentary Group can still continue unless prohibited by any ordinances issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in the future.

“The position and responsibilities of all Members of Parliament as representatives of the public remain the same as usual and will continue because the suspension of parliamentary sessions does not mean Parliament has been dissolved,” he said.

Azhar added that Parliament will wait for the Emergency Ordinances to be decreed by the Agong.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a state of Emergency which he claimed was to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

Under the Emergency declaration, Parliament and state legislative assemblies will not be allowed to meet, until such a time as decided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Dewan Rakyat was scheduled to meet for the first time this year from March 8 to April 8.