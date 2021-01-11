Perikatan Nasional is still strong, says PAS president

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivering the opening speech of the 66th PAS Annual Congress in Pengkalan Chepa September 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) remains a strong political coalition despite issues between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said PAS president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said that at present, no other political parties are capable of forging an alliance to replace the current PN government.

“Others are not capable of forming the government. Umno can’t accept DAP, who also can’t seem to accept Umno as well.

“(Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) cannot accept (PKR president Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim, Anwar cannot accept Tun Dr Mahathir, so PN is strong, because other parties cannot form a government,” he told reporters after attending an engagement session with the Muda Area farmers here, today.

He said PAS is sticking to its stance to continue its cooperation in PN with Bersatu, and in Muafakat Nasional with Umno, describing the three parties as a family living in the same house.

“Umno is a Malay party, Bersatu is a Malay party and PAS is a Malay party, our priority is Malay-Muslim unity, and at the same time realise that the multicultural society must unite together with us.

“So the affairs of Umno, Bersatu and PAS are internal home affairs, sometimes, people may hear some noises coming from our house (when in fact) we are just moving the furniture, God willing, it (situation) will be settled,” he said.

Commenting on whether it was appropriate to hold the 15th general election (GE15) soon, Abdul Hadi said it was not, as the country is still facing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic, besides the flood disasters in several states at present.

On January 6, the Umno Supreme Council accepted a motion to sever ties with Bersatu going into GE15 and it is to be brought to the party’s general assembly on January 31 for the final say. — Bernama