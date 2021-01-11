Burger seller, farmer jailed two years for aiding terrorist activities in Indonesia

Two friends were sentenced to two years in prison by the High Court today for providing financial assistance of RM100 to carry out terrorist activities in Indonesia three years ago. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 Jan — Two friends were sentenced to two years in prison by the High Court here today for providing financial assistance of RM100 to carry out terrorist activities in Indonesia three years ago.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin handed down the sentence on Muhammad Syazani Mahzan and Muhamad Nuurul Amin Azizan after the two men, both aged 29, pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were ordered to serve the sentence from the date of their arrest which was on May 14, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias, assisted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad, when requesting the court to impose a sentence that commensurate with the offence, said the case involve the Islamic State terrorist group, which is a growing global case, and the court needed to view seriously the offence committed by the accused.

“The money, although (only RM100), had been given to terrorists in Indonesia to produce firearms, and the accused even went there (Indonesia) and learned to make explosives.

Burger seller Muhammad Syazani and Muhamad Nuurul Amin, who is a farmer, pleaded guilty to an alternative charge with dealing with terrorist property by each of them providing financial assistance of RM100 to an Indonesian, Fatoni Amin Tohari, through one Mohd Izham Razani to be deposited into the Bank Rakyat Indonesia account belonging to one Agus Riyadi for terrorist activities.

They were charged under Section 130Q of the Penal Code with committing the offence at BFC Exchange Malaysia Sdn Bhd at Jalan Kampung Baru, Sungai Petani, Kedah, at 4.29pm on March 6, 2018.

Mohd Izham had been sentenced to two years’ jail for a similar offence.

Muhammad Syazani and Muhamad Nuurul Amin had also been charged under Section 130JA with having intention to travel from Malaysia to Jogjakarta, via Jakarta, Indonesia, to commit terrorist act at the Kuala Lumpur Airport 2, Sepang, at 6.55am on April 26, 2018.

According to the facts of the case, police investigation found that the two accused had contacted an Indonesian man, by the name of Agus Melasi Alm Ridwan, also known as ‘Abad Kawa’ through the ‘Telegram’ application in February 2018 and Abad Kawa had recruited them to join the Islamic State terrorist group.

Abad Kawa had also sent, via Telegram, to Muhammad Syazani on how to make bombs obtained through a tutorial book and both the accused and Mohd Izham later made and tested the bombs.

In March 2018, Abad Kawa had asked Muhammad Syazani and Mohd Izham to provide funds to Fatoni, also known as ‘Abu Tony’, because Abu Tony needed funds to make homemade firearms to be used to attack prisons to release terrorist prisoners in Jakarta.

On March 6, 2018, Muhammad Syazani and Muhamad Nuurul Amin agreed to contribute RM100 each to Abu Tony.

Abu Tony was arrested on June 19, 2018 for receiving a million rupiah to help all the accused, who are members of the Jihad Nyata Telegram group to make firearms.

Earlier, counsel Tan Teck Yew, representing Muhammad Syazani and Muhamad Nuurul Amin, in mitigation, said his clients were first offenders and had repented.

The two of them and Mohd Izham went to Indonesia to study Islam, but when they got there, they became friends with sympathisers of the Islamic State, he said, adding that during their detention, Muhammad Syazani and Muhamad Nuurul Amin underwent counselling, attended human development courses and never failed to attend religious classes run by the prison. — Bernama