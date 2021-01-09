Sriwijaya air aircraft crashes in Indonesia: No Malaysian involved, says Malaysian embassy

Members of the media gather in the domestic terminal of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Jan 9 — No Malaysian was on board the Sriwijaya Air jetliner, which reportedly crashed in the waters of Kepulauan Seribu in Indonesia today.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, the embassy had been informed that no Malaysian citizen was involved in the mishap.

The Boeing 737 aircraft carrying 62 passengers, including the crew, was reported to have lost contact with the control tower after taking off from the Soekarno Hatta Airport, Jakarta for Pontianak, at 2.36 pm West Indonesian time.

The last contact of the aircraft with the control tower was at 2.40 pm East Indonesia time. — Bernama