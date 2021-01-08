Umno grassroots don’t want snap polls now, Khairy says amid push by party leaders

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during the launch of the Malaysia Grand Challenge in Putrajaya January 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 ― Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin again stressed that a general election alongside the Covid-19 pandemic is not a viable choice as evidenced by the Sabah state election last year.

Khairy, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) minister, said it is clear that Malaysians, especially politicians, were not able to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He also dismissed comparisons made with other countries such as Singapore and New Zealand ― both which held their general elections during the pandemic ― as theirs were on a smaller scale compared to Malaysia.

“This is the will of the people and not just Umno grassroots in rejecting snap polls.

“As a minister in Mosti, I have seen the data and infections and I am fully aware that if we call for snap elections, we will be putting a huge risk on our public health.

“Yet there are certain quarters involving politicians who are still pushing for one and I think such a stance is irresponsible,” he said in a press conference here.

Khairy was earlier asked to comment on a remark made by his party colleague Tan Sri Annuar Musa in slamming those in Umno for calling for a snap election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE TO COME