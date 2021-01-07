Uggah says teachers returning to Sarawak must isolate at Covid-19 quarantine centres

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all teachers who return to Sarawak from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan must undergo compulsory quarantine for 10 days at the stipulated quarantine centres in the state. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 7 — Effective today, all teachers who return to Sarawak from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan must undergo compulsory quarantine for 10 days at the stipulated quarantine centres in the state.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said two screening tests would be conducted, specifically, upon their arrival and two days before the end of their quarantine period, before they would be discharged from the quarantine centres.

“Then all of them must continue the quarantine period for four more days at home if they are negative of the viral infection.

“Meanwhile, teachers reporting for duty in the interior areas are required to undergo compulsory quarantine for 14 days at the quarantine centres,” he said at a news conference, here, today.

On the latest Covid-19 situation, Uggah who is also Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said one more new cluster, Keranji Tabuan Cluster, in Kuching district was identified today.

“The index case (No. 1,158) of this cluster was detected through the screening of someone with symptoms on January 5. To date, 54 individuals have been screened, of whom six (five new cases) tested positive, six negative while the rest are still waiting for the results,” he said.

Today, 14 new positive cases were recorded in the state, comprising seven cases in Kuching, three in Sibu, two in Sri Aman and one each in Miri and Pusa, bringing the cumulative number to 1,180. — Bernama