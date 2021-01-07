MetMalaysia: Severe, alert weather warnings for several states until Tuesday

People using their umbrellas during a rainstorm in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange-level severe weather warning with heavy rains expected to continue today in the districts of Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang and Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon, in a statement, said a yellow-level alert weather warning with heavy rains was also issued for Kelantan and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang) for the same period.

“The same weather condition is also expected in Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh and Maran) and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru) until Tuesday (Jan 12),” he said.

The statement said strong northeasterly winds with a speed of up to 60km/h and waves reaching 4.5 metres are expected over the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East Johor during the period.

Jailani added that northeasterly winds of up to 50 km per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres high, are also expected to occur in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan waters during the same period.

“This phenomenon can pose a risk of overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries in these areas,” he said. — Bernama