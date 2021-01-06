Public Works Dept: Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Kenyir-Aring 8 closed to all vehicles from today

HULU TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Kenyir-Aring 8, a popular route used by those in Terengganu to get to Gua Musang, Kelantan and further on to Cameron Highlands, Pahang was closed to all vehicles today.

The Public Works Department (JKR) here, in a statement, said the road closure from KM74.8 to KM75 is as a precautionary measure following sedimentation in the area, which carries the risk of landslides.

JKR district engineer Alif Zuwairi Baharuddin said the road closure involves a 200-metre stretch, and the department has mounted signages to warn road users.

He said the public can use Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang as an alternative route, adding that for enquiries, the department can be contacted at 09-6811900. — Bernama