Guan Eng rejects Annuar Musa’s claim for DAP, Umno cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has told sacked Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa not to drag DAP into his political tussle with Umno.

Lim also told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) he has communicated with Annuar more than with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said the communications had been for the Federal Territories minister to meet with Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs from Kuala Lumpur to talk about issues relating to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which never materialised.

“Don’t drag us into this, don’t use us as a pretext to save your own political skin. This is wrong and dishonest,” Lim was quoted as saying.

He labelled Annuar a “desperado” over the claim.

Lim said that political cooperation between Umno and DAP was highly unlikely due to the incompatible ideologies of both parties.

“Annuar’s pursuit of his racist and extremist philosophy for his political survival is an anathema to the DAP because it is exclusive and un-Malaysian,” Lim added.

Earlier today, Annuar held a special press conference where he had said that he accepted his removal as Barisan Nasional secretary-general.

He also launched a scathing attack against Ahmad Zahid, accusing him of colluding with Anwar and DAP.

Annuar disclosed that he was aware of several instances involving Ahmad Zahid conspiring with external factions not aligned with the decisions made by the party’s supreme council.

He claimed Ahmad Zahid has given a “black and white” offer of support to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latter’s bid to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and held negotiations with DAP to form a “political alignment” without the knowledge of Umno MPs.

In a separate report, DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke also rubbished Annuar’s claim.

“No negotiation was ever held between Umno and DAP,” Loke was quoted as saying by The Vibes.