Umno to table motion on cooperation with Bersatu in GE15 at Supreme Council meeting, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seen leaving Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 8, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN DATUK, Jan 3 — Umno will be tabling a motion at its Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday on whether to cooperate with Parti Peribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 15th general election (GE15) or otherwise.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman, said the matter would be deliberated at the meeting after 143 of the 191 Umno divisional heads agreed with the proposal to reject cooperation with Bersatu.

“The motion was submitted via a WhatsApp group among divisional chiefs and I as the president has to respect it, so a motion on it should be studied and discussed at the Supreme Council level.

“I hope the decision made would be acceptable to all party members especially the 38 MPs from Umno or parties in the government,” he told a media conference after opening the Bagan Datuk Umno division and wings delegates meeting here today.

Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid who is Bagan Datuk MP said GE15 should be held soon so that the country has a government which is stable to ensure investors did not shift their capital to other countries.

Asked on the statement of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman yesterday that Umno would only cooperate with PAS for GE15, Ahmad Zahid said it was made by the Pasir Salak MP in his capacity as Umno election director.

“Obviously the statement was made after he had visited all states in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah. I will seek clarification from Tajuddin on what he meant for it to be deliberated in the Supreme Council,” he said.

Commenting on Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement which accused Bersatu of ‘stealing and buying Umno members, Ahmad Zahid said it was made after evaluating the findings of a study based on facts.

Asyraf Wajdi was reported as saying that each Umno member who joined Bersatu would be paid RM100 while an allocation of between RM3,000 to RM5,000 would be given for each branch set up. — Bernama