Taska Genius Perpaduan to open in stages starting today

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — All Taska Genius Perpaduan nationwide will open in stages starting today according to the guidelines stipulated under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The Ministry of National Unity, in a statement today, said Taska Genius Perpaduan in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu started operating today, while those in Melaka, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan will open tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, these childcare centres will start operations on Jan 15.

Taska Genius Perpaduan in Labuan will be opened on Jan 11 and all teachers are required to undergo a Covid-19 screening test before being allowed to work as directed by the Ministry of Health.

“The opening of Taska Genius Perpaduan is expected to help parents who have also started working and in need of someone to look after their children while they are at work,” it said.

However, parents who are sending their children to Taska Genius Perpaduan are reminded to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, adopt new norms and always prioritise personal hygiene, it said. — Bernama