Johor Sultan: Stay vigilant following unpredictable weather

JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today advised the people in the state to be vigilant following the unpredictable weather which had caused floods in several areas.

Sultan Ibrahim also called on the state government, related departments and agencies to channel the necessary assistance to all flood victims being sheltered at relief centres in the various districts.

“The number of evacuees have increased following heavy rains and relief shelters have opened in several districts. Everyone is reminded to stay safe and to take care of their health to prevent the spread of diseases.

“At the same time, I hope residents, especially those living in high-risk areas will always stay alert and follow the advice of the authorities should they need to be evacuated when their houses are inundated,’ the Sultan said in a post on his Facebook page uploaded by the Royal Press Office (RPO), the royal family’s official media and communications office.

Sultan Ibrahim also urged the people to plan their journey to avoid being stranded as several main roads have closed following rising flood waters.

“Let us pray for the situation to return to normal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim spent some time visiting flood evacuees seeking shelter at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru in Masai, here, today.

Johor Baru district offficer Abdul Rahman Salleh was on hand to greet him when he arrived at the community hall at 4.15pm.

Meanwhile Plentong sub-district chief Mohd Nurul Faiz Aman when met by reporters later said, Tunku Ismail also reminded him to gather information on the flood victims to facilitate aid distribution by the relevant agencies.

He was also told to assist and take care of the welfare of the flood victims during this difficult time. — Bernama