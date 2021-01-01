Young couple among five nabbed for drug offences in Perak

Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan (second, left) checks a motorcycle during an operation conducted in Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh last night. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Jan 1 ― Five individuals, including a young married couple, were arrested on drug-related offences in an integrated new year’s eve operation conducted in Bandar Meru Raya here last night.

Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said all the five individuals ― a woman and four men ― aged 19 to 40, were arrested after screening by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in the operation, jointly carried out with RTD and the Immigration Department, starting at 8pm.

He said apart from the five individuals, seven foreigners, aged 18 to 25, were also detained by the Immigration Department for overstaying and without valid documents.

“RTD, on the other hand, detected 305 offences from 800 vehicles inspected in the operation, which was carried out for more than four hours on three routes in this area,” he said at a press conference on the operation here last night.

He said that the offences included no driving licence, expired vehicle licences, no insurance coverage, registration number not according to specifications, tinted mirrors and installation of high intensity discharge (HID) vehicle lights that could pose danger to others.

“We also impounded 12 motorcycles and three cars in this operation,” he said.

He added that individuals detained on suspicion of drugs offences were brought to the Perak AADK headquarters, while the detained foreigners were taken to the Ipoh Immigration office before being sent to the Langkap Immigration Detention Depot for further action. ― Bernama